Man killed in hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View

A 45-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Lake View East Friday night.

Police say the victim was standing in a closed lane in the 3100 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 10:50 p.m. when a driver in a black sedan struck him. The man was standing near a street sweeping vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the driver fled northbound. No arrests have been made.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.

Police say the victim was not an IDOT worker.