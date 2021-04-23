Man killed in Little Village house fire
CHICAGO - A 53-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out in a home early Friday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
Firefighters responded to a call of a blaze at a home in the 2600 block of South Harding Avenue, Chicago Fire officials said.
The man died in the fire, fire officials said.
Another person was transported to a hospital with a nonfire related issue, fire officials said.
Four people were displaced from their home, according to fire officials.
