Man killed in shooting after fight inside South Side business, police say

The Brief A 42-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight with two suspects inside a business on Chicago’s South Side Friday afternoon. A 38-year-old suspect, who allegedly opened fire, was injured, taken into custody, and hospitalized in good condition. The second suspect fled on foot and has not been located; police are still investigating.



A 42-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument Friday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue.

Chicago police said the man was arguing with two other men inside a business when the confrontation turned physical.

One of the suspects, a 38-year-old man, pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times—striking him in the chest, head and back, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The 38-year-old suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand. He was taken into custody and transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said.

What's next:

The second suspect fled west on 71st Street and remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.