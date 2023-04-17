Man killed, woman wounded while trying to escape Bronzeville carjacking

A man was fatally shot and a woman was wounded after they tried to flee carjackers early Monday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 20-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were in a car around midnight in the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue when they were approached by two gunmen, police said.

The gunmen tried to take their vehicle and the victims drove off.

The suspects started shooting and the victims crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle, police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was struck once in the foot and was also taken to U of C where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.