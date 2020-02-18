Man missing from Round Lake Beach

article

Round Lake Beach police are asking for help locating a 79-year-old man who has been reported missing from north suburban Round Lake Beach.

Gonzalo Luna-Santos was last seen about noon Monday leaving his home in the 200 block of Pennsbury Court driving a green 1999 Ford Ranger with an Illinois license plate of 91108X, according to a missing persons alert from Round Lake Beach police.

Luna-Santos, who has a condition that puts him in danger, is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat and a gray jacket, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Round Lake Beach police at 847-546-2127.