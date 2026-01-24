Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 15, reported missing from Chicago's North Side

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  January 24, 2026 8:09pm CST
Sebastian Scott | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on the North Side.
    • Sebastian Scott was last seen Friday morning near the 3700 block of North Broadway.
    • Police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives or call 911.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

Sebastian Scott was reported missing from the 3700 block of North Broadway, according to police. He was last seen at about 9:13 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Scott is described as Asian, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a long gray puffy jacket, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Scott or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 3 Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

