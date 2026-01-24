Boy, 15, reported missing from Chicago's North Side

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on the North Side. Sebastian Scott was last seen Friday morning near the 3700 block of North Broadway. Police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives or call 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

Sebastian Scott was reported missing from the 3700 block of North Broadway, according to police. He was last seen at about 9:13 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Scott is described as Asian, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a long gray puffy jacket, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Scott or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 3 Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.