Boy, 15, reported missing from Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on the city’s North Side.
What we know:
Sebastian Scott was reported missing from the 3700 block of North Broadway, according to police. He was last seen at about 9:13 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Scott is described as Asian, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a long gray puffy jacket, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Scott or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 3 Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.