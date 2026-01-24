Chicago crime: Man, 30, shot, killed while sitting in car in Humboldt Park, CPD says

The Brief A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Humboldt Park Friday night. Authorities have not identified the victim. The gunman got away, police said.



A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting inside a car on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting a little before 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of W. Wabansia in Humboldt Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was in the parked car when the male gunman approached him on foot and opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not identified the victim.

The offender had fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.