Chicago police shoot suspect who shot woman, then at them, CPD say

The Brief Chicago police shot a suspect who allegedly shot a woman before shooting at officers on the South Side. The suspect was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. The female victim was shot twice in the arm and is listed in good condition.



Chicago police officers shot and seriously injured a suspect who allegedly shot and injured a woman and then shot at them while trying to flee the scene on the city’s South Side on Friday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside in the East Chatham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A little before 8 p.m., officers responded to the scene for a call of a domestic disturbance involving a male with a gun and a knife.

When officers arrived, the suspect tried to flee and allegedly fired a gun at the officers. Two officers then shot back at the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect was shot multiple times. Officers rendered aid.

The suspect was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition and remains in custody.

Officers also found a gun at the scene.

Both officers who shot the suspect were taken to a local hospital for observation and were listed in good condition.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had allegedly shot and injured a 23-year-old woman at a home. She had been shot twice in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The police shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability

The officers who shot the suspect will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, per protocol.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.