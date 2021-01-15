Man pistol-whipped, shot by 2 women in Chatham

article

A 33-year-old man was pistol-whipped and shot by two women Friday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

He was sitting in a car with two females about 10:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Ellis Avenue when an argument broke out, Chicago police said.

The two females pistol-whipped the man and shot him, before fleeing, police said.

The man suffered one gunshot wound to the lower right side of his abdomen and another gunshot wound to the lower left side, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody.