Angel Castillo: Man reported missing from Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing man last seen in Little Italy.

Police said Angel Castillo, 59, was last seen on West Harrison near Throop on Friday.

He is described as Hispanic, 6'5", 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a light green/gray 2006 Cadillac DTS, Illinois license plate #Z962048.

If you have information, Chicago police detectives would like to speak with you at 312-744-8266.