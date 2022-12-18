Man reported missing from Chicago's North Side; last seen via FaceTime

article

A man has been reported missing from Chicago's North Side.

Peter Salvino, 25, is missing from the 800 block of West Lill.

The last contact made with Salvino was via FaceTime around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Salvino was last known to have left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Salvino is 6'1" and 190 pounds.

If located, you are asked to contact Area Three SUV at 312-744-8266.