article

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old man reported missing from Galewood on the Northwest Side.

Jairo Munoz was last seen about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Munoz is known to frequent Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave., and the area of Fullerton and Narragansett Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is 6-feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.