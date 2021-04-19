Man reported missing from Galewood
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old man reported missing from Galewood on the Northwest Side.
Jairo Munoz was last seen about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Munoz is known to frequent Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave., and the area of Fullerton and Narragansett Avenue, police said.
He is 6-feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.