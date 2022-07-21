Man requests police ride along, arrested after routine background check shows child rape indictments

article

A Tennessee man who asked for a ride along with police ended up getting arrested Tuesday after a background check revealed child rape allegations, authorities said.

Joshua Murrey, 23, put in the ride-along request with the La Vergne Police Department, which said it then conducted a routine background check.

However, the report came back with two sealed indictments for child rape, the department said.

Police contacted Murrey on Tuesday and invited him to meet with K-9 Officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne Police Department.

But when Murrey arrived to meet the officer, authorities said Darby placed the 23-year-old under arrest without incident.

Murrey was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office before his transfer to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

