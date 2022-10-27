Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said.
The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
No injuries or arrests were reported.