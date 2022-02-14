Man shot and killed in Austin

A man was fatally shot Sunday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side.

The 21-year-old was near the sidewalk around 5:25 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Madison Street when he was struck by gunfire in the chest and leg, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

