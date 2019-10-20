Man shot and killed inside home in Englewood

article

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., he was inside a residence in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, when someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck once in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has no yet confirmed the man’s death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.