Man shot in Chicago alley, drives himself to hospital

The Brief A 39-year-old man was shot in the back while in an alley Sunday evening in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



A 39-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:04 p.m. in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.

Police said the victim was in an alley when an unknown offender shot him in the back. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The victim transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reported to be in good condition.

No suspect information was immediately available, and no arrests have been announced.

Area Four detectives are investigating.