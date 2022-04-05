Man shot dead in Chicago Lawn

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the city's South Side.

The man was shot in the face around 9:16 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

