Man shot dead in Waukegan motel; second murder there in a month

A man in his 20s was fatally shot in a Waukegan motel early Tuesday, according to police.

It’s the second fatal shooting in a month at the Motel 6 at 31 N. Green Bay Rd.

Waukegan police released few details about the shooting, other than saying the shooting happened before 1 a.m. at a motel at Green Bay Road and Washington Street.

Officers were later called to a nearby hospital for two gunshot victims, one of whom later died, police said. The wounded man is in his 20s and from North Chicago, while the man who died was from Waukegan.

Police did not offer a possible motive.

Less than two weeks ago, another man was shot to death in the same Motel 6. Officers responded to calls of gunfire at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and found a Chicago man in his 30s who was shot, police said.

No arrests have been made.