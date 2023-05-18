Man shot during Back of the Yards argument

A man was shot while arguing with another person Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was arguing with someone he didn't know around 11:46 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 50th Street when he was struck in the knee by gunfire, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.