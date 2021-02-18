Man shot during home invasion in Englewood

A man was shot during a home invasion Thursday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The 42-year-old woke up about 4:20 a.m., to find two people entering his home in the 1400 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said. They got into a scuffle and the two males fired several shots throughout the house, before fleeing through a window.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.