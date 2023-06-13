Man shot during road rage incident in Libertyville

A man was wounded during a road rage shooting in Libertyville Tuesday night.

At about 6:15 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies and Libertyville police responded to a gas station at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue for a person who called 911 and said he was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A tourniquet was applied to the man's wound, and he was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to preliminary information, the victim was in the area of Route 137 and O'Plaine Road when he believes he may have cut off the offender while driving.

The offender then became enraged, pulled alongside the victim's vehicle, produced a firearm and shot toward the victim at least once.

The victim was struck and drove a short distance further, pulled over and called 911.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lake County Sheriff's detectives at (847)-377-4000.