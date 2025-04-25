Man shot by Gary police after approaching officers with knives during traffic stop: sheriff

The Brief A man not involved in a traffic stop approached Gary police with two knives and was shot by an officer. The incident happened Friday afternoon near 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive. The man was hospitalized; his condition and identity have not been released as the investigation continues.



A man was shot and injured by Gary police Friday afternoon after he approached officers with two knives during a traffic stop, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive in Gary when a man driving a white SUV — not involved in the stop — got out of his vehicle armed with two knives and approached the officers, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

One officer fired at the man, striking him, according to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition has not been released.

What's next:

The man's name has also not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.