Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole.
At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said.
After being shot, his vehicle struck a pole.
He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Four detectives are investigating.