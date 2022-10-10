Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police

A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole.

At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said.

After being shot, his vehicle struck a pole.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.