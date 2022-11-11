Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police

A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him.

An occupant inside the SUV then fired shots, striking the victim in the cheek, nose, arm and shoulder, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.