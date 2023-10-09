Man shot in head after confronting offender inside his vehicle on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot in the head after confronting an offender who was inside the victim's parked vehicle on Chicago's West Side.

At about 10:48 a.m., a 31-year-old man noticed an unknown offender inside his parked vehicle in the 3300 block of West Douglas and approached the car, police said.

At that time, the offender fired shots, striking the man in the head.

The offender then exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.