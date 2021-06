A man was shot in a parking garage early Sunday in the Near North Side.

He was crossing through a parking garage about 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street when a group of males approached him and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 30-year-old was struck in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospial in fair condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.