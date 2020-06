A 29-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Sunday in South Chicago.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:43 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue when two male suspects approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in the hip and flank, and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.