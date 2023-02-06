Man shot in South Side parking lot

A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.

He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.