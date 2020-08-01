Man shot in the back in drive-by in South Chicago

A 25-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 12:30 p.m. he was driving east on 85th Street, when a light-colored vehicle pulled up alongside him in the 8500 block of South Exchange Avenue, and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the lower back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was stabilized, police said.

This was one of a couple dozen shootings around Chicago over the weekend. In one case, Janari Ricks, 9, was shot and killed Friday evening near the former Cabrini Green housing projects on the Near North Side.

