A drive-by shooting in Little Village on Sunday left a man in critical condition.

The 31-year-old victim was standing at 28th and South Christiana around 6:20 p.m. when the shooter pulled up in a car.

The victim was shot in the back and hospitalized in critical condition.

No one is in custody. More than 850 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year.

