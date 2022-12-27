Man shot in the head, crashes car into light pole in Montclare

A man was shot in the head and killed in Montclare Saturday morning.

At about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was driving in the 2500 block of North Rutherford when an unknown offender opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and subsequently crashed his vehicle into a light pole.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.