Man shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was walking around 9:51 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Winchester Avenue when someone inside a vehicle started shooting in his direction, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

