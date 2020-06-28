Man shot, killed in Rogers Park: police

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 7 a.m he was walking in the 1400 block of West Lunt Avenue, when someone walked up to him and shot him in the back of the head, Chicago police said. The shooter then ran to a black SUV that sped off west on Lunt Avenue, towards Clark Street.

The 19-year-old was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details on his death.

Area Three detectives are investigating.