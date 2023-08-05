Man shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police

A man was stuck by gunfire in Marquette Park Friday night, Chicago police say.

The victim, 31, was found shot several times in the torso in the 2600 block of 72nd Street at 10:45 p.m.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details about the incident.

No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.