Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman reportedly retires after 5 NFL seasons

In a shocking development, the Chicago Bears will need a new starting center.

Drew Dalman, who was the key free agent signing in the 2025 offseason that helped reshape the Bears' offensive line, will reportedly retire, according to ESPN.

Dalman steps away from the game at 27.

What we know:

Last offseason, after trading for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, Dalman was the final piece to the puzzle for an offensive line that helped the Bears establish running back D'Andre Swift's career high in rushing yards and protected quarterback Caleb Williams as he set the franchise record for passing yards in a single season.

In 2024, the Bears allowed 68 sacks. In 2025, the Bears allowed just 24. It was one of the big reasons the Bears went from worst to first.

Dalman entered the NFL Draft in 2021 after playing college football at Stanford. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract as the Bears' starting center after four seasons in Atlanta. After just one in Chicago, where he was a Pro Bowler, he made the sudden decision to retire.

After the Bears signed him to his three-year deal, Dalman described himself as a smart and aggressive player who uses that versatility to his benefit.

He also spoke about dictating his football career in his way.

"I want to play the game on my terms as much as possible," Dalman said last March. "I think this is a great, great offense to do that and will be exciting and similar to what I've done in the past."

What's next:

Now, the Bears need to reshape their offensive line again.

After adding Thuney and Jackson last season, the Bears will have to navigate Dalman's retirement and Ozzy Trapilo's torn patellar injury. Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he expects Trapilo to be back, but not until late in the 2026 NFL season.

Immediately, the Bears are canvassing replacements.

According to the NFL Network, the Bears are hosting free agent center Tyler Biadasz. He was a starter for the Washington Commanders and was recently released. Biadasz is available before the free agency begins because he was released, as the Bears can potentially have Dalman's replacement in-house before free agency begins next week.