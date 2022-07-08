Man shot on CTA Red Line train in Chicago: police

A 21-year-old man was shot Friday night while on a CTA Red Line train in Chicago.

According to police, the man was in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood when he was struck by gunfire in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Using the CTA's network of surveillance cameras, Chicago police say they quickly identified a person of interest and took them into custody.

The person of interest is being questioned by detectives, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.