Man shot to death in Bronzeville: police

A 34-year-old man was gunned down in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 700 block of East 38th Place around 6:30 when someone in a red sedan pulled up, got out of the car and began firing.

The offender got back in the car and fled eastbound.

The victim was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time.

Area One detectives are investigating.