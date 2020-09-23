Man shot to death, woman hurt in Logan Square

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were walking down the sidewalk at 10:36 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Maplewood Avenue when a male walked up, spoke to them briefly and opened fire, Chicago police said. The shooter then got into a nearby vehicle and fled.

The man was shot three times in the upper chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The woman was hit in the ankle and taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.