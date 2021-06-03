Man shot while chasing robber on the Near North Side

A man was shot during a robbery Thursday on the Near North Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the man, who is between 20 and 30-years-old, was walking in the 500 block of North Wabash Avenue, when he was approached by a male who demanded his personal belongings, Chicago police said. The man complied, and the robber attempted to run away.

The man gave chase and the robber fired several shots before getting into a silver sedan, police said. The man was struck once in the hip and brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.