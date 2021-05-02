Man stabbed to death in Lawndale; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a man was fatally stabbed during a fight early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers were driving in the 2600 block of West Harrison Street about 2:25 a.m. when they saw two men on the ground fighting, according to Chicago police.

One man stood up and attempted to flee while the other laid on the ground with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

The man on the ground was allegedly able to identify the man who stabbed him before he was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

One man was arrested and taken to Area Four headquarters for processing.