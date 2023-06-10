Man trying to buy a car in Chicago gets shot instead

A man was shot in Chicago on Saturday while trying to buy a car.

Chicago police said the man had arranged to meet the alleged seller over a social media marketplace.

They arranged to meet on North Malden near Montrose in Sheridan Park around 3 p.m.

Police said the victim was met by two guys. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded the victim hand over his stuff.

The victim tried to run off, but he was shot in the chest.

The victim was hospitalized in good condition.