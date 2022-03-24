Anaheim library employee sucker punched in random attack

Police in Anaheim are looking for a man they say attacked a library employee unprovoked.

The incident happened at the Anaheim Central Library back on March 3. According to police, around 6:15 p.m. a male employee was approached by another man, and shoved to the ground. Police say the employee fell back and hit his head on the tile floor, causing him to cut his head and even lose consciousness. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the suspect to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and describe him as tall and thin, weighing about 200 pounds. Officers say he may have short hair or may be bald, and has a mustache as well.

He's seen in surveillance video wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black hoodie, tan pants and black and white shoes. Officers also suspect that the man they're looking for may be transient or currently experiencing homelessness.

Officials said the victim has made a full recovery and has returned to work.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1583 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

