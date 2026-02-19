Chicago weather: Storm chances fade as winter chill returns

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible this evening and tonight, but the overall threat of severe storms in Chicagoland appears fairly low. The higher severe threat remains south across central Illinois and central Indiana.

Scattered showers and storms will come to an end late this evening, and then we return to winter-like conditions on Friday. A Wind Advisory goes into effect early Friday morning through 4 PM for west winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Daytime temperatures will only be in the 40s with wind chills in the 20s.

The seasonably cold air sticks around into the weekend with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 30s and then low 30s on Sunday. Lake effect snow may develop in northwest Indiana on Sunday, but otherwise a dry weekend is on tap.