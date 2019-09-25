Man wanted for attempted child abduction in Morgan Park

Chicago police are searching for a man who grabbed a juvenile Tuesday and tried to pull them into an alley in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The man followed the juvenile from a bus stop, grabbed them by the shoulder and tried to pull them into an alley about 11:15 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Throop Street, police said.

The juvenile kicked the man and ran away on Throop Street, while the man fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 30s with a light complexion, patchy beard and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat and a gray hoodie when he grabbed the juvenile, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.