Man wanted for robbing 66-year-old woman at downtown Blue Line station

article

Police have released photos of a man wanted for allegedly robbing a 66-year-old woman Tuesday in an elevator at a CTA Blue Line station in the Loop.

The man allegedly entered an elevator with the woman about 1:30 p.m. at the Clark/Lake Blue Line station in the 100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

He demanded her property and then grabbed her purse, police said. He ran on Lake Street.

The woman declined medical attention, police said.

He was wearing a light-colored baseball cap, dark clothes and brown shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.