Chicago woman sues after alleged sexual assault by security guard in luxury apartment complex

The Brief A woman identified as "Jane Doe" claims she was sexually assaulted by a security guard inside her North Side luxury apartment. The lawsuit accuses management and security companies of failing to protect her and mishandling evidence and response. Victim says trauma forced her to leave her career and seek treatment, now speaking out to push for change.



A Chicago woman is coming forward with allegations she was sexually assaulted inside her North Side luxury apartment building by a front desk security guard.

The woman, identified in court documents as "Jane Doe," filed a lawsuit against the building’s management company and the security firm, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect tenants.

Jane Doe agreed to speak to FOX Chicago only if her identity was concealed.

She says the assault happened Dec. 10, 2024, inside her apartment at Niche 905 after she returned home intoxicated.

"And the next thing you know, I remember waking up with this guy on top of me in my bed and apartment," she said.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe mistakenly got off on the wrong floor, prompting another resident to alert the front desk. A security guard employed by Titan Security Group was called to assist and used a master key to access her apartment.

She alleges the guard entered her unit and raped her. The lawsuit states the accused guard claims the encounter was consensual

"I was drunk and incoherent… and that’s when he took advantage of the situation entirely," she said.

The lawsuit also accuses the management company, Willow Bridge, and Titan Security Group of failing to properly preserve surveillance footage and refusing to allow her to break her lease after reporting the assault.

"The response here was inhumane, forcing a rape victim to continue to sleep in the bed she was raped in for two months," said attorney Symone Shinton.

Her attorney further alleges there had been at least six prior complaints of sexual harassment tied to the management company, including a 2018 lawsuit involving Niche 905.

The suit also claims the accused guard was reassigned, not immediately terminated, and continued working multiple shifts at other properties.

"They reassigned him. He worked 13 more-night shifts," the attorney said.

In a statement, Titan Security Group said it is cooperating with law enforcement and confirmed the accused individual no longer works for the company.

The lawsuit raises broader concerns about tenant safety, oversight of private security, and how allegations of sexual assault are handled in residential buildings.

Jane Doe says the incident upended her life. Once working a six-figure job in hospitality, she says she has since left her career, sought treatment for PTSD, and moved back home.

"I will always live with it… something was taken from me," she said.

She now says she is speaking out to empower other victims.

"We have to advocate for each other… the system failed me," she said.

FOX Chicago has reached out to building management at Niche 905 and Willow Bridge for comment but has not yet received a response.