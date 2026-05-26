Chicago could see near-record warmth today

The Brief Temperatures could climb into the upper 80s today, making it one of the warmest days of the year so far in Chicago. A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring cooler air, dropping highs into the lower 70s by Thursday. Dry, sunny and comfortable weather is expected to continue through the weekend with low humidity and no rain in sight.



Chicago's warmest day this year so far has been 87°. We might beat that slightly today. It will be a close call.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Skies will be partly sunny today. Most of that cloud cover should be thin enough that it still ends up being a pretty bright day.

Highs will make it into the upper 80s provided the cloud cover doesn’t end up being thicker than I expect. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow a cold front will move through and that will knock temperatures down in the afternoon. Ahead of the front we should squeeze out another 80+ but just barely. The chance of rain is not zero with the front but it’s mighty close.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday through the weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s each day. Humidity levels will remain low and there will be no chance for any rainfall.