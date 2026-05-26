Indiana trooper shot, suspect killed in gunfight during I-80/94 traffic stop

The Brief An Indiana State Police trooper was shot and a suspect was killed during a gunfight following a traffic stop on I-80/94 near the Illinois border. Police said the suspect opened fire after officers responded to assist the trooper with two occupants at gunpoint. The trooper is in stable condition, and a female passenger was taken into custody.



An Indiana State Police trooper was shot and a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning on Interstate 80/94 near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Indiana State Police trooper shot

The backstory:

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, the incident began just after midnight when a trooper stopped a gray Hyundai Elantra for a minor traffic violation on eastbound I-80/94 at Indianapolis Boulevard.

During the stop, the trooper called for emergency backup after reportedly holding two occupants of the vehicle at gunpoint. Officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Hammond Police Department responded to assist.

Fifield said that when officers approached the vehicle, the driver pulled out a handgun, leading to an exchange of gunfire involving the state trooper, two sheriff’s deputies and a Hammond police officer.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Gary, Indiana, was shot and killed at the scene. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is expected to release his identity after family members are notified.

Authorities said the Indiana State Police trooper suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. A Hammond police officer transported the trooper to Community Hospital in Munster before he was later transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital for surgery. Officials said the trooper is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

No other officers were hurt in the shooting. Fifield also noted that the trooper’s K-9, which was present during the stop, was not injured.

A 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody and booked into the Lake County Jail on a probable cause hold while investigators determine whether charges will be filed.

The two Lake County sheriff’s deputies involved in the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and are expected to be medically cleared. Per department policy, they have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

What's next:

Indiana State Police is leading the officer-involved shooting investigation. Authorities warned drivers to expect extended lane closures along I-80/94 Tuesday morning and urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.