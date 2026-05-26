Memorial Day crime: 3 teens shot outside Chicago gathering

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The Brief Three teens were wounded in a shooting during a large Memorial Day gathering Sunday night in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Police said two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were struck by gunfire near East 55th Street and taken to the hospital in good condition. Detectives are searching for a masked suspect and released surveillance images in hopes of identifying him.



Police are searching for the suspect who shot three teens during a large Memorial Day gathering in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Chicago Memorial Day shooting

What we know:

Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were standing outside at a large gathering just before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 55th Street when gunfire broke out and struck them, according to Chicago police.

One of the 18-year-olds was shot in the hand while the other was struck in the hip. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg. All three were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours after the shooting, police released two images of the suspected gunman.

He was described as a Black male between the ages of 16-19 last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing on the sleeves along with blue pants/jeans and white gym shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black ski mask and a dark-colored backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #JK269061.